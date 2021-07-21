(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 Heat stroke is predictable and preventable. Take these steps to prevent heat illnesses during hot weather.

Safety Tips To Avoid Heat-Related Illnesses

Summer is here and so is the heat. Understand what you need to do to protect yourself from heat-related illness. High temperatures can overwhelm the body and put you at risk for heat cramps, rash, exhaustion or even stroke. People who are older, work outside or have chronic diseases have the most risk.

What can you do to stay safe from the heat? Use these tips from CDC.

✔ Wear loose fitting, lightweight clothing.

✔ Protect against sunburn with SPF protection 30.

✔ Drink plenty of fluids.

✔ Slow down and avoid strenuous activities or exercise during the hottest part of the day.

[Recognize and Prevent Heat-Related Illness](https://connect.usa.gov/e2t/tc/VW53fx1xTxltW3HnSP06vGvSsW4vJbXQ4vgZGzN6B8NrB5V93cV3Zsc37CgXKsW3pCx4M53j_11V7M_sg9kXLhPW1mh3sL73rF40VCJTK67_3tWJW1FGlfS98tnyKW1kmwND94TXYCW48BVW_5n92qHMzX1VzZnvw9W8npF8C5wQj7ZW6nMTdR5PH90sW3xprqh9dyQ-LW8YhvmC7-g8MWW2rnb-Q1NWmFjW2NRZ1f5dj1DsW81V9PP2fQvSRN6Vl2k_G_9DVW4NvTPG42BvnqN280BRvvFn6BW37-qJ147lqm4W96mrg63CzkflW3VJH043-hV1rW4Y5SCP8k2dmgW8S6mKz3PkHZVW2Fg6fs2gf8HrW3NTNHt5NFwcBN5LkFr3fDYJSW1r4Blb5VP2QtW93dSHg2BYLshW876Dl44rbS4JW5lvbzM4GrJVSW7_Z64L3gPVCXW2VJldB7zyr10W7Srj977x_S_CW7h80Mk92WBtqW1nWf1P4HMN37W405KBB2WB9NYW5fft0Z5L-TNqW4L-xs83Vz3CJW7S0yzL8dC9y_W316G4s1wV9vKW7WjByl8LDbvkW5lM0ff5clpJvW2CwBtB39X-0BW4QCvb75Mf1Z-35vR1)

