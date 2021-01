(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 (CABI) New research has revealed how an invasion of the alien evergreen tree, Prosopis juliflora seriously diminishes water resources in the Afar Region of Ethiopia, consuming enough of this already scarce resource to irrigate cotton and sugarcane generating some US$ 320 million and US$ 470 million net benefits per year.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/c-pja012621.php