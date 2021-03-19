PROPULSION OF AN ELASTIC FILAMENT IN A SHEAR-THINNING FLUID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SM02130J, Paper

Ke Qin, Zhiwei Peng, Ye Chen, Herve Nganguia, Lailai Zhu, On Shun Pak

Via a simple elastic swimmer actuated magnetically, we present a first study to examine how shear-thinning rheology impacts the fluid-structure interaction and hence the elastohydrodynamic propulsion performance at low Reynolds numbers.

