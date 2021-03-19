venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
PROPULSION OF AN ELASTIC FILAMENT IN A SHEAR-THINNING FLUID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM02130J, Paper
Ke Qin, Zhiwei Peng, Ye Chen, Herve Nganguia, Lailai Zhu, On Shun Pak
Via a simple elastic swimmer actuated magnetically, we present a first study to examine how shear-thinning rheology impacts the fluid-structure interaction and hence the elastohydrodynamic propulsion performance at low Reynolds numbers.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/_SeYRebC7jA/D0SM02130J

