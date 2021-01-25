lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
Breaking News

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

25/01/2021 PACE REVIEWS PROGRESS OF COUNCIL OF EUROPE STATES UNDER MONITORING IN…

USA, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK DI DALLAS: LA CRESCITA MANIFATTURIERA DEL TEXAS RALLENTA…

100.MO RIVISTA SAN FRANCESCO. P. FORTUNATO: COMUNICARE AL SERVIZIO DELL’UOMO

IMPACT OF AI ON DEVELOPING ECONOMIES

SCONTRO TRA TRUPPE INDIANE E CINESI IN SIKKIM, CON FERITI DA ENTRAMBE…

KEVIN STIROH TO STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF NEW YORK FED SUPERVISION…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS CAN NEITHER BE TOLERATED…

Agenparl

PROPERTIES OF THE TERT-BUTYL HALIDE SOLVOLYSIS TRANSITION STATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021

We have obtained properties (or descriptors) of the transition states in the solvolysis of tert-butyl chloride, bromide and iodide. We show that all three transition states, in both protic and in aprotic solvents, are highly dipolar and are strong hydrogen bond acids and strong hydrogen bond bases, except for the tert-butyl iodide transition state in aprotic solvents, which has a rather low hydrogen bond acidity. Thus, the transition states are stabilized by solvents that are hydrogen bond bases (nucleophiles) and are hydrogen bond acids (electrophiles). We show also that the partition of the transition states between water and solvents is aided by both nucleophilic and electrophilic solvents and conclude that the rate of solvolysis of the three halides is increased by both nucleophilic and electrophilic solvents.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/k_gcotuL0Ss/D0CP05099G

Post collegati

PROPERTIES OF THE TERT-BUTYL HALIDE SOLVOLYSIS TRANSITION STATES

Redazione

GUIDANCE: MILLPOOL FIRING TIMES

Redazione

GUIDANCE: JOINT SERVICE HOUSING ADVICE OFFICE (JSHAO): CIVILIAN HOUSING BRIEFS

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 1919-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WR9XLQ

Redazione

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES WITH SIMILAR VIEWS ON MANY ITEMS ON THE EU AGENDA

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONER FOR NORTHERN IRELAND.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More