Proper Motions and UV Spectroscopy of the MgII nebula around Eta Carinae

HST Proposal 15823

Nathan Smith publications @ ADS)

University of Arizona

Cycle: 27

Category: Stellar Physics

Proposal type: GO

Status: scheduling

Proposal Abstract

In Cycle 25, a UV image of Mg II 2800 emission in the nebula around the massive star Eta Carinae was obtained using the F280N filter with WFC3. This was the first WFC3 imaging of Eta Car, the first image of Mg II around a massive star, and the first deep UV image of its nebulosity. That image revealed strong Mg II emission, but with unexpected morphology. Mg II is anticorrelated with any other line emission features seen previously in typical tracers like Halpha, [N II], or [Fe II] emission. Mg II emission provides an entirely new view of Eta Car, revealing a significant reservoir of additional ejecta mass and kinetic energy outside the main bipolar nebula, which has been invisible in all other imaging filters used so far. The MgII emission is probably resonance scattering of near-UV starlight, tracing dense warm neutral gas that is unshocked. Since it is outside the main bipolar nebula, it may hold critical clues about the acceleration of the ejcta and the mass loss and instability of the star in the decades leading up to the eruption that cannot be ascertained any other way. We therefore propose to obtain a second epoch of imaging for proper motions, and deep STIS spectroscopy of the extended MgII emission in order to measure its expansion speed and its 3D structure. The measured ratio of the MgII doublet will trace the optical depth of the line and test our hypothesus that it is resonance scattering, allowing a rough mass estimate of this material. Combined with velocities from proper motions and spectra, these observations will therefore constrain the kinetic energy that this material adds to the total energy budget of Eta Carinae’s eruption.

