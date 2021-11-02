(AGENPARL) – mar 02 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Unfolding History: Manuscripts at the Library of Congress Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/02/2021 09:00 AM EDT

World War I had a wide ranging impact on Europe and the United States particularly in the management of news, information, and propaganda. Join the Library of Congress Manuscript Division and author John M. Hamilton on November 10 at 12 noon for a discussion of the Committee on Public Information (CPI) and its influence on civil liberties, news gathering, and the issuance of propaganda in the United States and abroad.

