PROMOTING TOLUENE OXIDATION BY ENGINEERING OCTAHEDRAL UNITS VIA ORIENTED INSERTION OF CU IONS IN THE TETRAHEDRAL SITES OF MNCO SPINEL OXIDE CATALYSTS

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01615B, Communication
Yu Chen, Jiang Deng, Bo Yang, Tingting Yan, Jianping Zhang, Liyi Shi, Dengsong Zhang
Toluene oxidation was promoted by engineering octahedral units via oriented insertion of Cu ions in the tetrahedral sites of MnCo spinel oxide catalysts.
