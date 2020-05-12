PROMOTING TOLUENE OXIDATION BY ENGINEERING OCTAHEDRAL UNITS VIA ORIENTED INSERTION OF CU IONS IN THE TETRAHEDRAL SITES OF MNCO SPINEL OXIDE CATALYSTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 12 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01615B, Communication

Yu Chen, Jiang Deng, Bo Yang, Tingting Yan, Jianping Zhang, Liyi Shi, Dengsong Zhang

Toluene oxidation was promoted by engineering octahedral units via oriented insertion of Cu ions in the tetrahedral sites of MnCo spinel oxide catalysts.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/U6hZcvvdxGY/D0CC01615B