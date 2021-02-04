PROMOTING CO2 ELECTROREDUCTION ON CUO NANOWIRES WITH A HYDROPHOBIC NAFION OVERLAYER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08369K, Paper

Mang Wang, Lili Wan, Jingshan Luo

A hydrophobic electrode surface was constructed by modifying the CuO nanowire electrode with a thick Nafion overlayer, which exhibited enhanced selectivity toward the CO 2 electroreduction reaction and suppressed hydrogen evolution activity.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/MnakRYhpeOA/D0NR08369K