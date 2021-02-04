giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Breaking News

NUOVI COLLOQUI INTER-PALESTINESI, CON SULLO SFONDO LE ELEZIONI

IL GRANDE IMAM DI AL-AZHAR: SIAMO TUTTI FRATELLI CON IL DIRITTO DI…

PORTSMOUTH MAN JAILED FOR LONGER

CANCRO, SCONFIGGERLO NON è UNA MISSIONE IMPOSSIBILE

OFCOM REVOCA LA LICENZA DI CGTN PER TRASMETTERE NEL REGNO UNITO

CONSULTAZIONI, TABACCI: NON ABBIAMO CONDIZIONI DA PORRE A DRAGHI

ECONOMY: CHILE SHOULD FOCUS ON REDUCING INEQUALITY FOR SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY…

IN PERù CRESCE L’ALLARME COVID: MANCA L’OSSIGENO

VESCOVI USA: PACCHETTO DI AIUTI ANTI-COVID-19 PROMUOVA LA DIGNITà DELLA VITA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONIUK MEETS THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF…

Agenparl

PROMOTING CO2 ELECTROREDUCTION ON CUO NANOWIRES WITH A HYDROPHOBIC NAFION OVERLAYER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08369K, Paper
Mang Wang, Lili Wan, Jingshan Luo
A hydrophobic electrode surface was constructed by modifying the CuO nanowire electrode with a thick Nafion overlayer, which exhibited enhanced selectivity toward the CO2 electroreduction reaction and suppressed hydrogen evolution activity.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/MnakRYhpeOA/D0NR08369K

Post collegati

PROMOTING CO2 ELECTROREDUCTION ON CUO NANOWIRES WITH A HYDROPHOBIC NAFION OVERLAYER

Redazione

STANISLAW SZOPA V. ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CANADA – 2021-02-04

Redazione

SULFUR POISONING OF PT AND PTCO ANODE AND CATHODE CATALYSTS IN POLYMER ELECTROLYTE FUEL CELLS STUDIED BY OPERANDO NEAR AMBIENT PRESSURE HARD X-RAY PHOTOELECTRON SPECTROSCOPY

Redazione

METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS(MOFS) COMPOSITE MATERIALS FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC CO2 REDUCTION UNDER VISIBLE LIGHT

Redazione

AVOIDING PITFALLS

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: HMRC POWERS AND TAXPAYER SAFEGUARDS RESEARCH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More