PROMOTING CO2 ELECTROREDUCTION ON CUO NANOWIRES WITH A HYDROPHOBIC NAFION OVERLAYER

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08369K, Paper
Mang Wang, Lili Wan, Jingshan Luo
A hydrophobic electrode surface was constructed by modifying the CuO nanowire electrode with a thick Nafion overlayer, which exhibited enhanced selectivity toward the CO2 electroreduction reaction and suppressed hydrogen evolution activity.
