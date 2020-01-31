31 Gennaio 2020
PROMOTING ACCOUNTABILITY FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSERS IN GUATEMALA

PUBLIC DESIGNATION, DUE TO GROSS VIOLATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS, OF PAUL CHRISTIAN…

PROMOTING ACCOUNTABILITY FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSERS IN GUATEMALA

(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S
.
Department of State
.
This information has recently been updated, and is now available
.

Promoting Accountability for Human Rights Abusers in Guatemala [ https://www.state.gov/promoting-accountability-for-human-rights-abusers-in-guatemala/ ] 01/31/2020 01:13
PM EST

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

On January 29, U.S
.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed Francisco Cuxum Alvarado to his home country of Guatemala, where he faces charges related to human rights abuses committed during Guatemalas civil war
.
As a member of the Civil Patrol, Mr
.
Cuxum Alvarado is accused of participating in the mass sexual assault of indigenous women in the early 1980s and in themassacre of 70 women and 107 children on March 13, 1982, in Baja Verapaz, Guatemala
.

The United States strongly promotes accountability for human rights violations and abuses, no matter where or when they occur
.
We support the Guatemalan government in its efforts to hold perpetrators of human rights abuses accountable, and to uphold respect for rule of law, transparency, and an independent judiciary
.

Respecting the human rights of all persons, promoting accountability for abusers, and providing justice for victims by ending impunity are crucial to securing stability and lasting peace for the Guatemalan people
.

