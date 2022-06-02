(AGENPARL) – gio 02 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/02/2022 10:51 AM EDT

The Department of State is taking additional steps to target Russia’s oligarchs and elites, in close coordination with partners and allies, with the goal of imposing severe costs on the Government of the Russian Federation and limiting the Kremlin’s ability to fund Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

INDIVIDUALS AND ENTITIES DESIGNATED BY THE STATE DEPARTMENT

– God Nisanov, an oligarch with close ties to numerous Russian officials, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 section 1(a)(vii). Nisanov is a real estate investor and one of the richest people in Europe.

– Evgeny Novitskiy, a Russian elite with close ties to the Government of Russia, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 section 1(a)(vii).

– Maria Zakharova is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 section 1(a)(iii)(A) for her role as an official of the Government of the Russian Federation as the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry. The EU, UK, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand have previously designated Maria Zakharova.

– Sergey Gorkov, the head of RosGeo and a former executive of sanctioned banks, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 section 1(a)(iii)(A) for his involvement in the Government of the Russian Federation via RosGeo.

– Severgroup is a multi-billion-dollar Russia’s investment company with holdings and subsidiaries in metallurgy, engineering, mining, tourism, banking, technology, media, and finance, among other sectors. Severgroup is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy.

– Alexey Mordashov, the leader of Severgroup Limited Liability Company and one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, is being designated, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of E.O. 14024, for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Severgroup, an entity whose property or interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024 section 1(a)(i). The EU, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK previously designated Alexey Mordashov.

– Family members of Alexey Mordashov who are being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(v) of E.O. 14024 for being the spouse or adult child of a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to section 1(a)(ii) or 1(a)(iii) of E.O. 14024 are:

– Marina Mordashova

– Nikita Mordashov

– Kirill Mordashov

– Entities designated for relation to Alexey Mordashov include:

– Severstal is among Russia’s leading domestic steel producers. Severstal is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(vii) because it is owned or controlled by Alexey Mordashov, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of E.O. 14024.

– Algoritm is a holding company that controls dozens of Russian technology, media, and advertising companies. Algoritm is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 section 1(a)(vii) because it is owned or controlled by Alexey Mordashov, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of E.O. 14024.

– Nord Gold is a gold mining company with assets and operations around the world, including in the Russian Federation, Burkina Faso, French Guiana, Guinea, Kazakhstan, and Canada. Nord Gold is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 section 1(a)(vii) because it is owned or controlled by Alexey Mordashov, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of E.O. 14024.

– In addition, the Department of the Treasury issued two new general licenses (“GL”) and amended one GL in connection with the Department’s designations of Severstal, Nord Gold, and Alogritm. Specifically:

🔊 Listen to this