PROMISING RESULTS FROM IN VITRO COMBINATION THERAPY AGAINST COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (Karolinska Institutet) Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden report promising results from an in vitro combination therapy against COVID-19. In a study published in EMBO Molecular Medicine, the researchers show that a combination of remdesivir, an approved drug against COVID-19, and hrsACE2, a medicine currently in phase II trials for COVID-19 treatment, reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 and inhibited viral replication in cell cultures and organoids.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/ki-prf111720.php