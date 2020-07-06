lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2500 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

È MORTO A 91 ANNI IL GRANDE COMPOSITORE ENNIO MORRICONE

“L’AMORE BASTA?”. IN UN LIBRO LE TRE DOMANDE DA PORSI PRIMA DELLE…

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1%

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

Agenparl

PROMISING REAGENTS FOR DIFLUOROALKYLATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

This review described recent advances in difluoroalkylation reaction using different substrates. Generally speaking, RCF2 radical was generally proposed in the mechanism of these reactions. At present, the most used difluoroalkylation reagent was RCF2X, which can be reduced by metal, photocatalyst or bases to RCF2 radical. Various substrates such as alkenes, alkynes, amines and so on could well be applied to this difluoroalkylation reaction.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00567C

Post collegati

EUROPOP2019 POPULATION PROJECTIONS FOR SLOVENIA

Redazione

CORRECTION – ORGANIC FARMING, SLOVENIA, 2019

Redazione

ACCEPTOR-INDUCED COOPERATIVE SUPRAMOLECULAR CO-ASSEMBLY WITH EMISSIVE CHARGE-TRANSFER FOR ADVANCED SUPRAMOLECULAR ENCRYPTION

Redazione

MATCH-MISMATCH EFFECTS IN TWOFOLD TRANSFER OF CHIRALITY WITHIN A MöBIUS METALLO-RECEPTOR

Redazione

PROMISING REAGENTS FOR DIFLUOROALKYLATION

Redazione

PRAC RECOMMENDATIONS ON SIGNALS ADOPTED AT THE 08-11 JUNE 2020 PRAC MEETING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More