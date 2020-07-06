PROMISING REAGENTS FOR DIFLUOROALKYLATION

This review described recent advances in difluoroalkylation reaction using different substrates. Generally speaking, RCF2 radical was generally proposed in the mechanism of these reactions. At present, the most used difluoroalkylation reagent was RCF2X, which can be reduced by metal, photocatalyst or bases to RCF2 radical. Various substrates such as alkenes, alkynes, amines and so on could well be applied to this difluoroalkylation reaction.