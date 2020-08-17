lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
PROMISING FUNCTIONAL TWO-DIMENSIONAL LAMELLAR THIOPHOSPHATES MPS3: SYNTHESIS STRATEGIES, PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020

Two-dimensional (2D) nanomaterials have been one of the most attractive material families in recent years. Among these materials, the lamellar thiophosphates MPS3 is a promising candidate for potential applications in many fields. Here, we reviews the recent researches about MPS3, including: (i) synthesis methods, such as solid-state method and vapor phase growth method; (ii) crystal and electronic structures, conductivity, magnetism, optical and intercalation properties; (iii) applications on lithium-based battery, sodium ion battery, water splitting reactions and so on. The problems and challenges are also discussed in these studies.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/xO-iTTu31fI/D0MH00802H

