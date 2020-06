(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 12 giugno 2020 Source: Well Being Trust (WBT). Published: 5/2020.

The goal of this 12-page report is to predict what deaths of despair might be seen based on three assumptions during COVID-19: economic recovery, relationship between deaths of despair and unemployment, and geography.

