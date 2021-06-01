(AGENPARL) – BARCELONA (SPAIN), mar 01 giugno 2021

Main tasks and responsibilities / The successful candidate will develop research involving:

Project manager to oversee and manage the research projects and activities within the Platform ISCIII of Biobanks and Biomodels.

The extent of duties include:

Project management: Liaising between project and funders; coordination between sites within international projects; coordinating and overseeing project reporting; keeping track of project agendas and deadlines.

Funding: Identify new project opportunities for the research lines assigned.

Project formulation: Support in the definition of project goals, advising on project partners, preparation of budget, support on proposal writing and submission.

Financial management of the research lines: Maximizing the outcome of the research lines within the available budget.

Requirements for candidates:

PhD in experimental sciences.

Minimum one year experience in research project management or data managing.

Full command of English.

Competencies: Communication, teamwork, proactivity, customer orientation, planning and organizational skills.

We Offer:

Number of available positions: 1

Starting date: As soon as possible

Working conditions:

Full-time, fixed-term contract (end date 31-12-2023) with possibility of extension.

Measures to reconcile work and family life (maternity and paternity leave, flexible schedule working hours, teleworking, 23 working days of paid holidays, 9 leave days for personal matters, among others).

IBEC ensures equality of access to professional development opportunities irrespective of employment status, length at IBEC or other factors. The IBEC’s yearly training catalogue offers a wide range of training in technical and transferable skills including mobility grants and a Mentoring programme.

Stimulating, interdisciplinary research and high-quality international scientific environment.

Induction programme to facilitate incorporation at IBEC and additional support is provided for foreigners to obtain Visa-working permit and to install in Barcelona.

How to apply:

Until July 1st an online application form is available through IBEC dedicated site: https://careers.ibecbarcelona.eu/

Only those applications submitted before the deadline will be evaluated.

Reference: PM-NM.

If you have any further question regarding your application, please contact us at <a

Principles of the selection process:

IBEC is committed to the principles of the Code of Conduct for the Recruitment of Researchers of the European Commission and the Open, Transparent and Merit based Recruitment principles (OTM-R).

IBEC´s Commitment on equal opportunity:

Our strength and excellence as an international transdisciplinary Research Institute are based on diversity. Being an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to diversity and inclusion, so that we support employees irrespective of their gender, nationality, religion, disabilities, age, sexual identity or cultural and socioeconomic background.”

Who we are?

The Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia, IBEC is an interdisciplinary research center focused on Bioengineering and Nanomedicine based in Barcelona. IBEC is one of the top research institutions named as a Severo Ochoa Research Centre by the Ministry of Science, Universities and Innovation, which recognizes excellence at the highest international level in terms of research, training, human resources, outreach and technology transfer.

IBEC’s mission is to develop international high-quality interdisciplinary research that, while creating knowledge, contributes to making a better quality of life, improving health and creating wealth. A close link with key universities, reference hospitals and corporations, are assets that facilitate achieving the mission.

IBEC was established in 2005 by the Generalitat de Catalunya (Autonomous Government of Catalonia), the University of Barcelona (UB) and the Technical University of Catalonia (UPC).

IBEC is located within the Barcelona Science Park and is managing 3.800 square meters facilities, 23 research groups and a team of researchers and support services of 350 people from 30 different countries. www.ibecbarcelona.eu

The post Project Manager at Plataforma ISCIII Biobancos y Biomodelos. appeared first on Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia.

Fonte/Source: https://ibecbarcelona.eu/project-manager-at-plataforma-isciii-biobancos-y-biomodelos/