PROJECT COORDINATOR – SCIENCE SYSTEMS

Description

British Antarctic Survey are looking for a Project Coordinator to work in our Ship Operations Team. The successful candidate will responsible for coordinating the commissioning of all scientific research equipment on the RRS Sir David Attenborough to ensure full operational readiness according to the project plan.

Who we are

British Antarctic Survey (BAS) delivers and enables world-leading interdisciplinary research in the Polar Regions. Our skilled science and support staff based in Cambridge, Antarctica and the Arctic, work together to deliver research that uses the Polar Regions to advance our understanding of Earth as a sustainable planet. Through our extensive logistic capability and know how BAS facilitates access for the British and international science community to the UK polar research operation. Numerous national and international collaborations, combined with an excellent infrastructure help sustain a world leading position for the UK in Antarctic affairs. British Antarctic Survey is a component of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC). NERC is part of UK Research and Innovation www.ukri.org

We employ experts from many different professions to carry out our Science as well as keep the keep the lights on, feed the research and support teams and keep everyone safe! If you are looking for an opportunity to work with amazing people in one of the most unique places in the world, then British Antarctic Survey could be for you. We aim

to attract the best people for those jobs.

Project Background

The UK’s new world class polar research vessel, the RRS Sir David Attenborough (SDA) has recently been handed over to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS). The SDA will enter full operational service in the autumn of 2022 after an extensive period of trials and testing.

The SDA is a state of the art scientific platform delivery a range of scientific capabilities. During the trials period all scientific research systems on board the ship will require commissioning and testing to enable the delivery of funded research science cruises. This will include an Antarctica rehearsal cruise.

Purpose

The Project Coordinator – SDA Science Systems is responsible for coordinating the commissioning of all scientific research equipment on the SDA to ensure full operational readiness according to the project plan.

This includes:

Coordinating the scientific equipment commissioning to ensure operational readiness of the SDA’s science capability

Liaise with the Ship Operations Manager, scientific leads, science support groups (AME, IT, data and lab manager) and Trials Master to monitor delivery of the science trials in accordance with the project plan.

Liaise with the SDA Science Capability Coordinator for scheduling of science activities during commissioning and engage with key stakeholders (i.e. Principle Investigators) prior to, during and after science trials

Liaise with ships engineering team and science support groups to resolve technical issues.

Proactively identify, monitor and resolve risks and issues which have the potential to impact on the successful delivery of the trials plan. Escalate issues to relevant senior staff where appropriate.

Post science trials, the role will act as project manager for marine science projects undertaken by the SDA and will be a key coordination point between Ship operations and science support.

Qualification

Educated to degree level or equivalent experience

Prince 2 qualified (or equivalent) is desirable

Duties

Project manage the commissioning and trialling of the scientific systems to ensure operational readiness within the programme timelines.

Establish relationships with key stakeholders and act as the main point of contact with Principle Investigators to understand the needs of each science project.

Manage supplier relationships with science equipment OEM’s (original equipment manufacturers).

Ensure that science commissioning is built into science cruise planning for rehearsal cruises and science trials.

Work with relevant technical teams to develop science equipment operation manuals.

Identify lessons learned at the completion of each project with relevant stakeholders, including the Cruise Planning Review Group (CPRG). Maintain an overall lessons learned log and apply lessons to future projects to improve planning and delivery mechanisms.

Planning and management of science cruise project mobilisation and demobilisation.

Support the development of new internal processes, procedures and systems which enhance BAS operational programme delivery (including interaction with the Science Support Authority and Science Capability Coordinator).

Prepare baseline cost estimates for science trial projects to support development of a cost model for future science cruises.

Ensure that science equipment management is fully integrated in to the BAS Maximo asset management system

Please quote reference: BAS 21/39

Publication date: 26 January 2021

Closing date for receipt of application forms is: 21 February 2021

Interviews are scheduled to be held: Middle of March – TBC

