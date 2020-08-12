PROGRESS IN LEAD-FREE PIEZOELECTRIC NANOFILLER MATERIALS AND RELATED COMPOSITE NANOGENERATOR DEVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020
Nanoscale Adv., 2020, 2,3131-3149
DOI: 10.1039/C9NA00809H, Review Article
DOI: 10.1039/C9NA00809H, Review Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yong Zhang, Hyunseung Kim, Qing Wang, Wook Jo, Angus I. Kingon, Seung-Hyun Kim, Chang Kyu Jeong
This report is a representative review article which deeply describes lead-free piezoelectric nanofillers and related composite nanogenerator devices.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
This report is a representative review article which deeply describes lead-free piezoelectric nanofillers and related composite nanogenerator devices.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/C9NA00809H