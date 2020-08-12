mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

LA GENEROSITà CHE CAMBIA LE VITE NELLA TERRA DI GESù

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 12, 2020

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Agenparl

PROGRESS IN LEAD-FREE PIEZOELECTRIC NANOFILLER MATERIALS AND RELATED COMPOSITE NANOGENERATOR DEVICES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, 2,3131-3149
DOI: 10.1039/C9NA00809H, Review Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yong Zhang, Hyunseung Kim, Qing Wang, Wook Jo, Angus I. Kingon, Seung-Hyun Kim, Chang Kyu Jeong
This report is a representative review article which deeply describes lead-free piezoelectric nanofillers and related composite nanogenerator devices.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/C9NA00809H

Post collegati

SERIES: NONFIN4180AAVOL, NUMBER OF ISSUES, WITH A MATURITY BETWEEN 41 AND 80 DAYS, USED IN CALCULATING THE AA NONFINANCIAL COMMERCIAL PAPER RATES

Redazione

SERIES: NONFIN59A2P2AMT, TOTAL VALUE OF ISSUES, WITH A MATURITY BETWEEN 5 AND 9 DAYS, USED IN CALCULATING THE A2/P2 NONFINANCIAL COMMERCIAL PAPER RATES

Redazione

SERIES: NONFIN4180AAAMT, TOTAL VALUE OF ISSUES, WITH A MATURITY BETWEEN 41 AND 80 DAYS, USED IN CALCULATING THE AA NONFINANCIAL COMMERCIAL PAPER RATES

Redazione

SERIES: NONFIN1020AAVOL, NUMBER OF ISSUES, WITH A MATURITY BETWEEN 10 AND 20 DAYS, USED IN CALCULATING THE AA NONFINANCIAL COMMERCIAL PAPER RATES

Redazione

SERIES: NONFIN4180A2P2AMT, TOTAL VALUE OF ISSUES, WITH A MATURITY BETWEEN 41 AND 80 DAYS, USED IN CALCULATING THE A2/P2 NONFINANCIAL COMMERCIAL PAPER RATES

Redazione

SERIES: NONFIN4180A2P2VOL, NUMBER OF ISSUES, WITH A MATURITY BETWEEN 41 AND 80 DAYS, USED IN CALCULATING THE A2/P2 NONFINANCIAL COMMERCIAL PAPER RATES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More