lunedì, Marzo 15, 2021
Breaking News

OMNICHANNEL IN B2B SALES: THE NEW NORMAL IN A YEAR THAT HAS…

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER TO CHAIR MEETING OF CRIME AND JUSTICE TASKFORCE…

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER: “OUR INTERNATIONAL AMBITIONS MUST START AT HOME”

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PARAGUAYAN PRESIDENT ABDO BENITEZ

IL PORTALE TELEMATICO DEL PROCESSO PENALE NON FUNZIONA. LA MINISTRA DELLA GIUSTIZIA…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SPECIAL ENVOY FOR THE UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ON YEMEN…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH DANISH FOREIGN MINISTER KOFOD

REAFFIRMING THE UNBREAKABLE U.S.-JAPAN ALLIANCE

L’IRLANDA SOSPENDE IL VACCINO ASTRAZENECA PER LE SEGNALAZIONI DI COAGULI DI SANGUE.…

BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Agenparl

PROGRAMMING TYPESCRIPT : MAKING YOUR JAVASCRIPT APPLICATIONS SCALE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 15 marzo 2021 Any programmer working with a dynamically typed language will tell you how hard it is to scale to more lines of code and more engineers. That’s why Facebook, Google, and Microsoft invented gradual static type layers for their dynamically typed JavaScript and Python code. This practical book shows you how one such type layer, TypeScript, is unique among them: it makes programming fun with its powerful static type system. If you’re a programmer with intermediate JavaScript experience, author Boris Cherny will teach you how to master the TypeScript language. You’ll understand how TypeScript can help you eliminate bugs in your code and enable you to scale your code across more engineers than you could before. In this book, you’ll: Start with the basics: Learn about TypeScript’s different types and type operators, including what they’re for and how they’re used. Explore advanced topics: Understand TypeScript’s sophisticated type system, including how to safely handle errors and build asynchronous programs. Dive in hands-on: Use TypeScript with your favorite frontend and backend frameworks, migrate your existing JavaScript project to TypeScript, and run your TypeScript application in production.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205369026

Post collegati

FOSSIL FUELS

Redazione

PROGRAMMING TYPESCRIPT : MAKING YOUR JAVASCRIPT APPLICATIONS SCALE

Redazione

MINING AND DEFORESTATION

Redazione

OCEAN FOOD WEBS

Redazione

PEPPA LOVES EASTER

Redazione

SEA LEVELS AND ICE CAPS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More