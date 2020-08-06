PROGRAMME PRECISION OPERATION: 17 CHARGED WITH DRUG OFFENCES

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020
Thursday 6 August 2020
A total of 17 men and women have been charged on suspicion of drugs offences after a three day Programme Precision led arrest operation in Leeds and Bradford.
All were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs and have now been charged
The following have been charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs:
- Damon Tremble, 43, of Blenheim View, Leeds
- Leeham Stewart, 33, of Woodnook Garth, Leeds
- Michael Stewart, 52, of South Farm Road, Leeds
- Sebastian Matande, 22, of Holborn Towers, Leeds
- Munashe Munyurwa, 22 of Liley Lane, Mirfield
- Jonathan Ndombasi, 21 of Asket Drive, Leeds
- Shofiqul islam, 27, of Potternewton Mount, Leeds
- Lloyd Randall, 40, of Tyersal Road, Bradford
- Sasha Stewart, 30 of Broadway, Leeds
- Sydney Angus, 22 of Lidgett Lane, Leeds
- Anisha Golden, 23 of Marsh Lane, Leeds
- Arif Islam, 22 of Potternewton Mount, Leeds
- Jakir Hussain, 33 of Shepherds Place, Leeds
- Ben Deighton, 27 of Halton Moor Avenue, Leeds
- Darnell Anderson-Browne, 22 of Francis Street, Leeds
- Trai Golding, 21 of Black Moor Road, Moortown, Leeds
- Amy Richards, 27 of Carden Grove, Halton, Leeds
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Walker from Programme Precision, said:
“Programme Precision sees everyone at West Yorkshire Police working with our key partners from across the community to tackle serious and organised crime.
“Members of the public can help us by reporting any suspicious activity they see. If we know about it then we can take action.”
