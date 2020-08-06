venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
Breaking News

TURKEY: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL HELD TALKS WITH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLüT ÇAVUşOğLU…

WORK CARRIED OUT BY THE ANIMALS IN SCIENCE COMMITTEE ON 2018/19 COMMISSION…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1124 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1919 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1913 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1913 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1912 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1912 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1917 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1920 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

PROGRAMME PRECISION OPERATION: 17 CHARGED WITH DRUG OFFENCES

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020

Thursday 6 August 2020

A total of 17 men and women have been charged on suspicion of drugs offences after a three day Programme Precision led arrest operation in Leeds and Bradford.

All were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs and have now been charged

The following have been charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs:

  • Damon Tremble, 43, of Blenheim View, Leeds
  • Leeham Stewart, 33, of Woodnook Garth, Leeds
  • Michael Stewart, 52, of South Farm Road, Leeds
  • Sebastian Matande, 22, of Holborn Towers, Leeds
  • Munashe Munyurwa, 22 of Liley Lane, Mirfield
  • Jonathan Ndombasi, 21 of Asket Drive, Leeds
  • Shofiqul islam, 27, of Potternewton Mount, Leeds
  • Lloyd Randall, 40, of Tyersal Road, Bradford
  • Sasha Stewart, 30 of Broadway, Leeds
  • Sydney Angus, 22 of Lidgett Lane, Leeds
  • Anisha Golden, 23 of Marsh Lane, Leeds
  • Arif Islam, 22 of Potternewton Mount, Leeds
  • Jakir Hussain, 33 of Shepherds Place, Leeds 
  • Ben Deighton, 27 of Halton Moor Avenue, Leeds
  • Darnell Anderson-Browne, 22 of Francis Street, Leeds
  • Trai Golding, 21 of Black Moor Road, Moortown, Leeds
  • Amy Richards, 27 of Carden Grove, Halton, Leeds

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Walker from Programme Precision, said:

“Programme Precision sees everyone at West Yorkshire Police working with our key partners from across the community to tackle serious and organised crime.

“Members of the public can help us by reporting any suspicious activity they see. If we know about it then we can take action.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/programme-precision-operation-17-charged-drug-offences

Post collegati

NOTIFY NYC – CON EDISON ICE DISTRIBUTION

Redazione

PHASE TRANSFORMATION IN TUNGSTEN OXIDE NANOPLATES AS A FUNCTION OF POST-ANNEALING TEMPERATURE AND ITS ELECTROCHEMICAL INFLUENCE ON ENERGY STORAGE

Redazione

TURKEY: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL HELD TALKS WITH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLüT ÇAVUşOğLU IN MALTA

Redazione

SES-MOD–04297 – SCRIPPS BROADCASTING HOLDINGS LL – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SPEECH: ADVANCING COUNTER-TERRORISM INITIATIVES

Redazione

OPERATIONAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR ADAPTING A CONTACT TRACING PROGRAM TO RESPOND TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More