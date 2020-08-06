PROGRAMME PRECISION OPERATION: 17 CHARGED WITH DRUG OFFENCES

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020

Thursday 6 August 2020

A total of 17 men and women have been charged on suspicion of drugs offences after a three day Programme Precision led arrest operation in Leeds and Bradford.

All were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs and have now been charged

The following have been charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs:

Damon Tremble, 43, of Blenheim View, Leeds

Leeham Stewart, 33, of Woodnook Garth, Leeds

Michael Stewart, 52, of South Farm Road, Leeds

Sebastian Matande, 22, of Holborn Towers, Leeds

Munashe Munyurwa, 22 of Liley Lane, Mirfield

Jonathan Ndombasi, 21 of Asket Drive, Leeds

Shofiqul islam, 27, of Potternewton Mount, Leeds

Lloyd Randall, 40, of Tyersal Road, Bradford

Sasha Stewart, 30 of Broadway, Leeds

Sydney Angus, 22 of Lidgett Lane, Leeds

Anisha Golden, 23 of Marsh Lane, Leeds

Arif Islam, 22 of Potternewton Mount, Leeds



Jakir Hussain, 33 of Shepherds Place, Leeds



Ben Deighton, 27 of Halton Moor Avenue, Leeds



Darnell Anderson-Browne, 22 of Francis Street, Leeds

Trai Golding, 21 of Black Moor Road, Moortown, Leeds

Amy Richards, 27 of Carden Grove, Halton, Leeds

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Walker from Programme Precision, said: “Programme Precision sees everyone at West Yorkshire Police working with our key partners from across the community to tackle serious and organised crime. “Members of the public can help us by reporting any suspicious activity they see. If we know about it then we can take action.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/programme-precision-operation-17-charged-drug-offences