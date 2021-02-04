PROGRAMME PRECISION ARRESTS IN BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Thursday 4 February, 2021

Officers from Programme Precision have arrested two males, seized what is believed to be a large quantity of Class A drugs and recovered cash in Bradford yesterday evening.

A car was stopped on a road off of Whetley Hill at approximately 6pm on Wednesday 3rd February, the driver a man, aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs.

A second male, aged 37, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs from an address locally.

Subsequent searches of this house and a further two addresses in Bradford are continuing today.

Both men remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin, said: “Programme Precision sees everyone at West Yorkshire Police working with key partners to tackle serious and organised crime.”



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/programme-precision-arrests-bradford