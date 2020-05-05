Programmable Integrated Photonics

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 05 maggio 2020

José Capmany, Professor of Photonics, Universitat Politècnica de València, Spain,Daniel Pérez, Senior Research Fellow, Universitat Politècnica de València, Spain

José Capmany is Full Professor in Photonics and Optical Communications at the Universitat Politècnica de Valencia. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and a PhD in Quantum Physics from the Universidad de Vigo. He has published over 550 papers in international refereed journals and conferences. He was the general chair of the 41st European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) held in Valencia in 2015. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and the Optical Society of America (OSA), and is a founder and chief innovation officer of the spin-off company VLC Photonics (www.vlcphotonics.com

He is the 2012 King James I Prize Laureate on novel technologies, the highest scientific distinction in Spain, for his outstanding contributions to the field of microwave photonics. In 2016 he was awarded a European Research Council (ERC) Advanced Grant. He is Editor-in-Chief of the

IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Quantum Electronics.

Daniel Pérez received the BSc degree in telecommunications in 2014, the MSc degree in Telecommunication Technologies, Systems and Networks in 2015, and the PhD in 2017, all from the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV). Pérez received the COIT-AEIT award as the Best Final Degree Project in Fundamentals and Information Technologies, Communications and its Applications in 2015, and recently the national award for the best thesis in the area of photonics. He has been involved in several research projects. He has published around 50 international publications as a researcher at the Photonics Research Labs (www.prl.upv.es) of the ITEAM Research Institute, UPV, where he is currently working as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow. He has been recognized with the 2017 IEEE Photonics Society Graduate Student Fellowship Award. His research embraces Microwave Photonics, focusing on integrated reconfigurable photonic processors.

