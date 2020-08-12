PROGRAM TO REPLACE WATER MAINS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 12 agosto 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
Published: 12 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)
Council has allocated over $2.1 million to replace 15 water mains across the Cairns region.
The Annual Water Main Replacement Program involves the replacement of aging or deteriorated water mains within Council’s water reticulation system to ensure supply to residents.
The replacement of the water mains also helps to maximize the life of the city’s water reticulation assets.
The list of water mains to be replaced includes:
- Kempton St, Yorkeys Knob
- Pembroke St, Parramatta Park
- Behan St, Manunda
- Alfred St (Sydney St intersection), Manunda
- Dalton St, Bungalow
- Down St, Freshwater
- Emson Rd, Woopen Creek
- Hannam St, Bungalow
- Vasey Esplanade, Trinity Beach
- McCoombe St, Mooroobool
- McLeod St, Cairns North
- Trinity Beach Rd, Trinity Beach
- Paul Cl, Yorkeys Knob
- Yangoora St, White Rock
- Scott St, Bungalow
EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE
Last updated: 12 August 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/water-mains-replacement