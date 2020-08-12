PROGRAM TO REPLACE WATER MAINS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 12 agosto 2020

Published: 12 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Council has allocated over $2.1 million to replace 15 water mains across the Cairns region.

The Annual Water Main Replacement Program involves the replacement of aging or deteriorated water mains within Council’s water reticulation system to ensure supply to residents.

The replacement of the water mains also helps to maximize the life of the city’s water reticulation assets.

The list of water mains to be replaced includes: