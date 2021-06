(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021 The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing $1.4 million and working with 4-H Ontario to develop educational content and first-hand learning experiences to inspire the next generation to explore exciting careers in the agri-food sector.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2021/06/program-to-develop-leadership-skills-and-inspire-careers-in-agriculture.html