(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), gio 25 giugno 2020

Adam Brown, associate professor in the Department of Art, Art History and Design, won the Grand Prize in the Arts Division at the Japan Media Arts Festival for his work, “[ir]reverent: Miracles on Demand,” which will now be part of a major exhibition at the National Museum in Tokyo later this year. His project was one of 3,566 overall entries from 107 countries in this year’s competition.

“I’m thrilled to have the recognition,” Brown said. “This project is the result of four years of planning, conceptualizing, as well as both laboratory and field research. It is gratifying to see that this huge investment of time and money is appreciated as a significant accomplishment.”

An internationally recognized conceptual artist, Brown’s work incorporates art and science hybrids including living and biological systems. For “[ir]revent: Miracles on Demand,” he examines the impact of invisible microbial agents on human history and its belief systems.

For the full story, visit cal.msu.edu.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/professor-wins-grand-prize-at-japan-media-arts-festival/