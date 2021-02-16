PROFESSOR OF CREATIVE AND CULTURAL INDUSTRIES (FA0303)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Closing Date: Wednesday 24 March 2021

The School of the Arts within the Faculty of Arts, Cultures, and Education is seeking to appoint a Professor of Creative and Cultural Industries. The post holder will provide leadership in knowledge exchange and teaching, and will be based within The School of the Arts but also with wider responsibilities at Faculty and University level. The School of Arts comprises Drama, Music (including technology), and Screen (Film, Media, and Game Design). The ideal candidate will complement some of the key subject areas of the school. More specifically, knowledge of the creative industries sector and including two or more of the following specialisms are required: cultural policy and practice; cultural entrepreneurship; arts and society; arts, health, and well-being; and arts and the environment. The successful candidate will have a strong track record of working in or with the creative industries sector and a proven track record of fund raising and managing projects.

You will be someone who has significant experience of working in the creative and cultural sector and have knowledge of the Higher Education environment in the UK. The successful appointment will work towards expanding our network of external partners and develop knowledge exchange opportunities within the school, faculty, and wider university. The School is well-placed with a Gulbenkian Centre, a recently refurbished world-class concert hall, and excellent studio provision in media and music. The School of the Arts is seeking to build upon the legacy of the Hull 2017 City of Culture celebrations and this role is critical in developing the knowledge exchange aspects of our work.

