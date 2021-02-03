mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Breaking News

GOVERNO, ZINGARETTI: NON BISOGNA PERDERE LA FORZA E LE POTENZIALITA’ DI UNA…

ITALIA: PER LA GUIDA DEL GOVERNO MATTARELLA SCEGLIE DRAGHI

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN VADERCENTRUM ADAM IN DEN HAAG

KONINGIN MáXIMA SPREEKT ONLINE MET PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA OVER INCLUSIEVE FINANCIERING

GOVERNO, DRAGHI: SCIOGLIERò’ LA RISERVA AL TERMINE DELLE CONSULTAZIONI, FIDUCIA IN UNITA’

OLAF SUPPORTS POLISH-LED OPERATION AGAINST FAKE MEDICINES RACKET WORTH MORE THAN €5…

GOVERNO, DRAGHI AL QUIRINALE, ACCETTA INCARICO CON RISERVA

IL PAPA: IMPEGNARSI NELLA FRATELLANZA OGNI GIORNO DELL’ANNO

CENTRODESTRA, RIMASTO COMPATTO, VERTICE APERTO CON UN APPLAUSO SPONTANEO DEI PRESENTI

POWER ROLL: BRINGING CHEAP SOLAR POWER TO AFRICA AND INDIA

Agenparl

PROFESSOR MAURICIO AVENDANO APPOINTED HEAD OF GLOBAL HEALTH & SOCIAL MEDICINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Professor Avendano, who assumed the role on 1 January 2021, takes over from Professor Karen Glaser who reached the end of her four-year term in December. Avendano will work together with Deputy Head Dr Ann Kelly, Reader in Global Health at King’s.

Professor Avendano has been at King’s since 2015 and has been Director of the Institute for Gerontology since 2017. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor at Harvard University.

Having taken over from Professor Glaser during the third nationwide lockdown, Professor Avendano stressed the achievements of his predecessors:

‘Karen has led the department to great success and growth. Since GHSM was launched in 2012 under the leadership of Professor Nik Rose, the department has gone from strength to strength, which is down to Karen’s and Nik’s leadership and the hard work of colleagues from across the department.– Professor Mauricio Avendano

The department has continued to expand its teaching and research, with the recent addition of the Centre for Society and Mental Health. Professor Avendano has committed to maintaining GHSM’s delivery of world-class research, stating:

The department has broken new ground on global health research, including our research during COVID-19 exploring the social and health impacts of the pandemic. Working with my colleagues, I hope to continue on our path to contribute to addressing the most challenging global health problems of our time– Professor Mauricio Avendano

Fonte/Source: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/professor-mauricio-avendano-appointed-head-of-global-health-social-medicine

Post collegati

PROFESSOR MAURICIO AVENDANO APPOINTED HEAD OF GLOBAL HEALTH & SOCIAL MEDICINE

Redazione

AMENDE DE 16 000 € PRONONCéE à L’ENCONTRE DE LA SOCIéTé INDRAERO SIREN (NUMéRO DE SIRET )

Redazione

AMENDE DE 70 000 € PRONONCéE à L’ENCONTRE DE LA SOCIéTé SIDEL BLOWING ET SERVICES (NUMéRO DE SIRET )

Redazione

AMENDE DE 28 000 € PRONONCéE à L’ENCONTRE DE LA SOCIéTé FRENEHARD (NUMéRO DE SIRET )

Redazione

AMENDE DE 1 000 € PRONONCéE à L’ENCONTRE DE LA SOCIéTé FMS RINGUE (NUMéRO DE SIRET )

Redazione

AMENDE DE 3 000 € PRONONCéE à L’ENCONTRE DE LA SOCIéTé FM MERLET (NUMéRO DE SIRET )

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More