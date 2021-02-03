PROFESSOR MAURICIO AVENDANO APPOINTED HEAD OF GLOBAL HEALTH & SOCIAL MEDICINE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Professor Avendano, who assumed the role on 1 January 2021, takes over from Professor Karen Glaser who reached the end of her four-year term in December. Avendano will work together with Deputy Head Dr Ann Kelly, Reader in Global Health at King’s.

Professor Avendano has been at King’s since 2015 and has been Director of the Institute for Gerontology since 2017. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor at Harvard University.

Having taken over from Professor Glaser during the third nationwide lockdown, Professor Avendano stressed the achievements of his predecessors: