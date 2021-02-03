(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mer 03 febbraio 2021
Professor Avendano, who assumed the role on 1 January 2021, takes over from Professor Karen Glaser who reached the end of her four-year term in December. Avendano will work together with Deputy Head Dr Ann Kelly, Reader in Global Health at King’s.
Professor Avendano has been at King’s since 2015 and has been Director of the Institute for Gerontology since 2017. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor at Harvard University.
Having taken over from Professor Glaser during the third nationwide lockdown, Professor Avendano stressed the achievements of his predecessors:
‘Karen has led the department to great success and growth. Since GHSM was launched in 2012 under the leadership of Professor Nik Rose, the department has gone from strength to strength, which is down to Karen’s and Nik’s leadership and the hard work of colleagues from across the department.– Professor Mauricio Avendano
The department has continued to expand its teaching and research, with the recent addition of the Centre for Society and Mental Health. Professor Avendano has committed to maintaining GHSM’s delivery of world-class research, stating:
The department has broken new ground on global health research, including our research during COVID-19 exploring the social and health impacts of the pandemic. Working with my colleagues, I hope to continue on our path to contribute to addressing the most challenging global health problems of our time– Professor Mauricio Avendano
Fonte/Source: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/professor-mauricio-avendano-appointed-head-of-global-health-social-medicine