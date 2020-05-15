PROFESSOR LUCY CHAPPELL ELECTED AS FELLOW TO ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), ven 15 maggio 2020

Each year, the Academy of Medical Sciences elects 50 of the UK’s most prominent biomedical and health scientists to their Fellowship. They are chosen for their exceptional contributions to advancing biomedical science via world-leading research discoveries, running national science communication and engagement programmes and translating scientific advances into benefits for patients and public alike.

I am delighted to welcome these new Fellows into the Academy’s Fellowship. Each one has made their own outstanding contribution to biomedical science and together they are advancing the health of our society in the UK and internationally. – Professor Sir Robert Lechler PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences

Professor Chappell runs a research programme investigating prediction and prevention of adverse pregnancy outcomes, particularly in woman with pre-existing co-morbidities such as chronic hypertension and chronic kidney disease, using randomised controlled trials and observational studies. She is also the President of Blair Bell Research Society, an academic editor for PLoS Medicin journal, an active member of both the NIHR HTA Clinical Evaluation and Trials Board and the International Society for the Study of Hypertension in Pregnancy council.