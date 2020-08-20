PRODUCTION IN CONSTRUCTION UP BY 4.0% IN EURO AREA AND 2.9% IN EU

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 20 agosto 2020 In June 2020, a month marked by some relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures in many Member States, the seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector rose by 4.0% in the euro area and by 2.9% in the EU, compared with May 2020, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In May 2020, production in construction increased by 29.4% in the euro area and by 22.3% in the EU.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11220811/4-20082020-AP-EN.pdf/a842d386-bcb5-f8cd-086c-3335bdcab57e