PRODUCER PRICES FOR MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS FELL BY 7.1 PER CENT FROM MAY LAST YEAR

Published: 24 June 2020
According to Statistics Finland, producer
prices for manufactured products went down by an average of 7.1 per
cent from May 2019 to May 2020. The producer prices for
manufactured products sold on the domestic market declined by 6.3
per cent, while the producer prices of export products fell by 8.0
per cent.
Producer Price Index (PPI) 2015=100,
1/2015–05/2020
The drop in the producer prices for manufactured products was
particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, pulp,
paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as electricity from May
2019.
The export price index fell by 8.0 per cent and the import price
index by 9.4 per cent in the year. The basic price index for
domestic supply went down by 5.8 per cent. The basic price index
for domestic supply including taxes fell by 5.5 per cent.
The decrease in the export price index was in particular
affected by lower prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard
and cardboard compared to May last year. The fall in the import
price index was, in turn, especially attributable to reductions in
the prices of oil products and electricity.
From April to May, the producer prices for manufactured goods
remained unchanged, on average.
Producer Price Indices 2015=100, May 2020
|Index
|Monthly change, %
|Annual change, %
|Producer Price Index, total
|98.9
|0.0
|-7.1
|– Producer Price Index, domestic goods
|99.0
|-0.2
|-6.3
|– Producer Price Index, export goods
|99.0
|0.2
|-8.0
|Export Price Index
|98.7
|0.2
|-8.0
|Import Price Index
|99.2
|1.5
|-9.4
|Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply
|101.8
|0.2
|-5.8
|Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply, incl.
taxes
|102.0
|0.4
|-5.5
Producer Price Indices 1949=100, May 2020
|Index
|Monthly change, %
|Annual change, %
|Production Price Index
|1904
|0.0
|-7.1
|Export Price Index
|1638
|0.2
|-8.0
|Import Price Index
|1521
|1.5
|-9.4
|Wholesale Price Index
|2259
|0.4
|-5.5
Source: Producer Price Index 2020, May. Statistics
Finland
Inquiries: Anna-Riikka Pitkänen 029 551 3466,
Veli Kettunen 029 551 2693, Anssi Peltola 029 551 3482, <a
Director in charge: Jan Nokkala
Updated 24.6.2020
