PRODUCER PRICES FOR MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS FELL BY 7.1 PER CENT FROM MAY LAST YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 24 giugno 2020

Published: 24 June 2020

According to Statistics Finland, producer

prices for manufactured products went down by an average of 7.1 per

cent from May 2019 to May 2020. The producer prices for

manufactured products sold on the domestic market declined by 6.3

per cent, while the producer prices of export products fell by 8.0

per cent.

Producer Price Index (PPI) 2015=100,

1/2015–05/2020



The drop in the producer prices for manufactured products was

particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, pulp,

paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as electricity from May

2019.

The export price index fell by 8.0 per cent and the import price

index by 9.4 per cent in the year. The basic price index for

domestic supply went down by 5.8 per cent. The basic price index

for domestic supply including taxes fell by 5.5 per cent.

The decrease in the export price index was in particular

affected by lower prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard

and cardboard compared to May last year. The fall in the import

price index was, in turn, especially attributable to reductions in

the prices of oil products and electricity.

From April to May, the producer prices for manufactured goods

remained unchanged, on average.

Producer Price Indices 2015=100, May 2020

Index Monthly change, % Annual change, % Producer Price Index, total 98.9 0.0 -7.1 – Producer Price Index, domestic goods 99.0 -0.2 -6.3 – Producer Price Index, export goods 99.0 0.2 -8.0 Export Price Index 98.7 0.2 -8.0 Import Price Index 99.2 1.5 -9.4 Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply 101.8 0.2 -5.8 Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply, incl.

taxes 102.0 0.4 -5.5

Producer Price Indices 1949=100, May 2020

Index Monthly change, % Annual change, % Production Price Index 1904 0.0 -7.1 Export Price Index 1638 0.2 -8.0 Import Price Index 1521 1.5 -9.4 Wholesale Price Index 2259 0.4 -5.5

Source: Producer Price Index 2020, May. Statistics

Finland

Inquiries: Anna-Riikka Pitkänen 029 551 3466,

Veli Kettunen 029 551 2693, Anssi Peltola 029 551 3482, <a

Director in charge: Jan Nokkala

Publication in pdf-format (387.8 kB)

Updated 24.6.2020

Referencing instructions: Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):

Producer price indices [e-publication].

ISSN=1799-3695. May 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 24.6.2020].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/05/thi_2020_05_2020-06-24_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/05/thi_2020_05_2020-06-24_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/05/thi_2020_05_2020-06-24_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/05/thi_2020_05_2020-06-24_tie_001_en.html