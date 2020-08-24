PRODUCER PRICES FOR MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS FELL BY 5.0 PER CENT FROM JULY LAST YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 24 agosto 2020

According to Statistics Finland, producer

prices for manufactured products went down by an average of 5.0 per

cent from July 2019 to July 2020. The producer prices for

manufactured products sold on the domestic market declined by 5.0

per cent, while the producer prices of export products fell by 4.9

per cent.

Producer Price Index (PPI) 2015=100,

1/2015–07/2020



The drop in the producer prices for manufactured products was

particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products,

electricity, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as iron

and steel from July 2019.

The export price index fell by 5.0 per cent and the import price

index by 6.8 per cent in the year. The basic price index for

domestic supply went down by 4.4 per cent. The basic price index

for domestic supply including taxes fell by 4.3 per cent.

The decrease in the export price index was in particular

affected by lower prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard

and cardboard, as well as iron and steel compared to July last

year. The fall in the import price index was, in turn, especially

attributable to reductions in the prices of oil products and

electricity.

From June to July, producer prices for manufactured goods fell

by 0.1 per cent. Producer prices were particularly depressed by the

drop in the prices of electricity compared to the previous month.

The fall of prices was, in turn, curbed particularly by risen

prices of oil products.

Producer Price Indices 2015=100, July 2020

Index Monthly change, % Annual change, % Producer Price Index, total 100.6 -0.1 -5.0 – Producer Price Index, domestic goods 100.4 -0.7 -5.0 – Producer Price Index, export goods 100.9 0.6 -4.9 Export Price Index 100.6 0.6 -5.0 Import Price Index 101.2 0.5 -6.8 Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply 103.1 -0.1 -4.4 Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply, incl.

taxes 103.2 -0.3 -4.3

Producer Price Indices 1949=100, July 2020

Index Monthly change, % Annual change, % Production Price Index 1936 -0.1 -5.0 Export Price Index 1670 0.6 -5.0 Import Price Index 1552 0.5 -6.8 Wholesale Price Index 2284 -0.3 -4.3

