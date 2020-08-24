lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
PRODUCER PRICES FOR MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS FELL BY 5.0 PER CENT FROM JULY LAST YEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 24 agosto 2020

Published: 24 August 2020

According to Statistics Finland, producer
prices for manufactured products went down by an average of 5.0 per
cent from July 2019 to July 2020. The producer prices for
manufactured products sold on the domestic market declined by 5.0
per cent, while the producer prices of export products fell by 4.9
per cent.

Producer Price Index (PPI) 2015=100,
1/2015–07/2020

Producer Price Index (PPI) 2015=100, 1/2015–07/2020
The drop in the producer prices for manufactured products was
particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products,
electricity, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as iron
and steel from July 2019.

The export price index fell by 5.0 per cent and the import price
index by 6.8 per cent in the year. The basic price index for
domestic supply went down by 4.4 per cent. The basic price index
for domestic supply including taxes fell by 4.3 per cent.

The decrease in the export price index was in particular
affected by lower prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard
and cardboard, as well as iron and steel compared to July last
year. The fall in the import price index was, in turn, especially
attributable to reductions in the prices of oil products and
electricity.

From June to July, producer prices for manufactured goods fell
by 0.1 per cent. Producer prices were particularly depressed by the
drop in the prices of electricity compared to the previous month.
The fall of prices was, in turn, curbed particularly by risen
prices of oil products.

Producer Price Indices 2015=100, July 2020

  Index Monthly change, % Annual change, %
Producer Price Index, total 100.6 -0.1 -5.0
– Producer Price Index, domestic goods 100.4 -0.7 -5.0
– Producer Price Index, export goods 100.9 0.6 -4.9
Export Price Index 100.6 0.6 -5.0
Import Price Index 101.2 0.5 -6.8
Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply 103.1 -0.1 -4.4
Basic Price Index for Domestic Supply, incl.
taxes		 103.2 -0.3 -4.3

Producer Price Indices 1949=100, July 2020

  Index Monthly change, % Annual change, %
Production Price Index 1936 -0.1 -5.0
Export Price Index 1670 0.6 -5.0
Import Price Index 1552 0.5 -6.8
Wholesale Price Index 2284 -0.3 -4.3

Source: Producer Price Index 2020, July.
Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Anna-Riikka Pitkänen 029 551 3466,
Veli Kettunen 029 551 2693, <a

Director in charge: Jan Nokkala

Publication in pdf-format (390.9 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Appendix tables

Quality descriptions

Updated 24.8.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Producer price indices [e-publication].
ISSN=1799-3695. July 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 24.8.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/07/thi_2020_07_2020-08-24_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/07/thi_2020_07_2020-08-24_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/07/thi_2020_07_2020-08-24_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/thi/2020/07/thi_2020_07_2020-08-24_tie_001_en.html

