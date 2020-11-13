(AGENPARL) – NEUCHâTEL (SWITZERLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

13.11.2020 – The Producer and Import Price Index remained unchanged in October 2020 compared with the previous month. The index stood at 98.0 points (December 2015 = 100). Higher prices were notably seen for machinery and watches, while petroleum products as well as petroleum and natural gas became cheaper. Compared with October 2019, the price level of the whole range of domestic and imported products fell by 2.9%. These are the results of the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

In particular, higher prices for watches and machinery were responsible for the growth in the producer price index compared with the previous month. By contrast, gas became cheaper.

The import price index registered lower prices compared with September 2020 for petroleum products, petroleum and natural gas. On the other hand, price increases were seen in particular for machinery. Vegetables, potatoes, metal products and steel also became more expensive.

You can find further information in the following PDF document.

Download press release

Producer and Import Price index remained stable overall in October 2020

(PDF, 6 pages, 314 kB)

Other languages

Associated documents

Producer and Import Price Index in October 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.bfs.admin.ch/content/bfs/en/home/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.assetdetail.14856511.html