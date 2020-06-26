PRODUCER AND IMPORT PRICE INDEX, MAY 2020

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), ven 26 giugno 2020 The Producer Price Index decreased by 0.9 percent between April and May 2020. In the same period, prices decreased by 0.5 percent on the domestic market and by 1.3 percent on the export market. Prices also decreased on the import market, down by 0.8 percent from April. The annual rate for the Producer Price Index was -3.8 percent in May 2020 (-3.0 percent in April).

