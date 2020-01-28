(AGENPARL) , Stockholm (Sweden), mar 28 gennaio 2020 The Producer Price Index decreased by 0.5 percent between November and December 2019. In the same period, prices on the import market increased by 0.9 percent and decreased on the export market by 1.2 percent. Prices on the domestic market remained the same. Domestic supply prices, that is, producer prices on the domestic market and import prices together, increased by 0.5 percent between November and December.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/prices-and-consumption/producer-and-import-price-index/producer-and-import-price-index/pong/statistical-news/producer-and-import-price-index-december-2019/