28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CORTE UE: L’ITALIA AVREBBE DOVUTO ASSICURARE IL RISPETTO DA PARTE DELLE PUBBLICHE…

FILIPPINE, I VESCOVI SULL’ERUZIONE DEL VULCANO TAAL: DIO NON CI ABBANDONA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.ALEINIK MEETS THE STATE MINISTER FOR TRADE POLICY OF…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 21 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 22 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 22 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 23 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 28 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 17 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 23 DEFINITIVO –…

Home » PRODUCER AND IMPORT PRICE INDEX, DECEMBER 2019
Agenparl English Economia Politica Estera Social Network

PRODUCER AND IMPORT PRICE INDEX, DECEMBER 2019

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) , Stockholm (Sweden), mar 28 gennaio 2020 The Producer Price Index decreased by 0.5 percent between November and December 2019. In the same period, prices on the import market increased by 0.9 percent and decreased on the export market by 1.2 percent. Prices on the domestic market remained the same. Domestic supply prices, that is, producer prices on the domestic market and import prices together, increased by 0.5 percent between November and December.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/prices-and-consumption/producer-and-import-price-index/producer-and-import-price-index/pong/statistical-news/producer-and-import-price-index-december-2019/

Related posts

TURNOVER IN RETAIL TRADE, DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

EXPORTS, IMPORTS AND NET TRADE BALANCE, DECEMBER 2019, IN CURRENT PRICES

Redazione

YOUR IMF UPDATE: SPEECH

PRODUCER AND IMPORT PRICE INDEX, DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

DATA PROTECTION DAY

Redazione

CHEMICAL AND BIOACTIVE CHARACTERIZATION OF THE AROMATIC PLANT LEVISTICUM OFFICINALE W.D.J. KOCH: A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More