PROCEDURES FOR OBTAINING OR CONSUTING PRELIMINARY DOCUMENTS FOR THE MAY 28, 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Paris, May 6, 2020

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Safran has decided to use the provisions available under French government ordonnance (order) 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the rules under which shareholders and governing bodies can meet and deliberate in view of the Covid-19 epidemic. Therefore, Safran’s Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, in the absence of shareholders, at its registered office on May 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. It will be broadcast live on the Company’s website, at: https://www.safran-group.com/finance/general-meeting.

The convening notice, including the agenda of the Meeting and proposed resolutions, was published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoire – BALO) on April 1, 2020. Ways of participating in this Meeting are described in the Notice of Meeting published on the Company’s website on April 17, 2020 and will also be included in the notice of meeting to be published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoire – BALO) on May 11, 2020

The preliminary documents for the Annual General Meeting, will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.safran-group.com (Finance/Annual General Meeting). Shareholders can obtain the documents provided for by the applicable regulations1 that are not already available on the Company’s website, within the deadlines and under the conditions that are currently applicable2, by emailing their request to: <a

These documents may also be obtained by shareholders holding nominative shares on request from BNP Paribas Securities Services, as from the publication of the notice of meeting in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires – BALO), or fifteen days before the Meeting, depending on the document concerned. Holders of bearer shares must ask the authorized intermediary managing their securities account.

Please contact the Investors Relations Service if you have any questions:

SAFRAN – Shareholders relations

n°vert : 0800 17 17 17

2 Boulevard du Général Martial Valin

75724 Paris Cedex 15

1 Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code; other than the documents provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of said Code, available on the Company’s website no later than 21 days before the Meeting

2 Deadlines and conditions provided for by Article R.225-88 of the French Commercial Code and Article 3 of Ordonnance Covid-19 (order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020).