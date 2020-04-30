giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
PROBIOTIC ME-3 BACTERIA NOW IN ICE CREAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TARTU (ESTONIA), gio 30 aprile 2020

30.04.2020
Balbiino yoghurt ice cream enriched with ME-3 Photo: Balbiino

Balbiino has introduced a new apricot-honey yoghurt ice cream with probiotic ME-3 bacteria discovered by medical researchers from the University of Tartu.

In addition to Lactobacillus fermentum ME-3, the ice-cream has been enriched with other gut-friendly probiotics, such as bifido- and acidophilic bacteria, and is low on fat.

According to marketing director of Balbiino Heikki Põhi, the development of the new product was inspired by global nutrition trends. “What we eat is increasingly important and individual needs are the priority in consumption,” Põhi said.

The strain of lactic acid bacterium Lactobacillus fermentum ME-3 was discovered in 1995 by a team of researchers of the University of Tartu led by Marika Mikelsaar and Mihkel Zilmer. Products containing ME-3 improve digestion, as probiotic lactic bacteria help to extract nutrients, and also enrich the microbiota of the intestinal tract, boosting antibacterial and antiviral powers. Also, ME-3 has been scientifically proven to lower cholesterol and reduce oxidative stress throughout the body. All this is highly relevant in the general context of health care.

For more information on the usefulness of the yoghurt ice cream enriched with ME-3, see the web page of Balbiino.

Lisateave:
Jane Luht, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Head of Technology Transfer, University of Tartu, +372 529 7956, jane.luht [ät] ut.ee
Mihkel Zilmer, Professor of Medical Biochemistry, University of Tartu, +372 512 5311, mihkel.zilmer [ät] ut.ee

Sandra Sommer
Press Officer
Tel: +(372) 737 5681
Mob: +(372) 5307 7820
sandra.sommer [ät] ut.ee
www.ut.ee

 

Category: 
Research

Fonte/Source: https://www.ut.ee/en/news/probiotic-me-3-bacteria-now-ice-cream

