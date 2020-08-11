martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
PROBING THE ROLE OF OSCILLATOR STRENGTH AND CHARGE OF EXCITON FORMING MOLECULAR J-AGGREGATES IN CONTROLLING NANOSCALE PLASMON-EXCITON INTERACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Here we probe into the roles of exciton oscillator strength and charge of J-aggregates as well as nanoparticle’s surface capping ligands in dictating the plasmon-exciton interaction. We systematically compare the plasmon-exciton coupling strengths of two hybrid plexcitonic systems involving CTAB-capped hollow gold nanoprism (HGN) and two different cyanine dyes, TDBC and PIC, having very similar J-band spectral positions and linewidths, but different oscillator strengths and opposite charges. Both HGN-PIC and HGN-TDBC systems display large Rabi splitting energies which are found to be extremely dependent on dye-concentrations. Interestingly, for our plexciton systems we find that there is an interplay between the exciton oscillator strength and the electrostatic interaction amid dyes and HGN-surface in dictating the coupling strength. Oscillator strength dominates at low dye-concentration resulting in larger Rabi splitting in HGN-PIC system while at high concentration, a favorable electrostatic interaction between TDBC and CTAB-capped HGN results in larger exciton population of HGN-surface and in turn larger Rabi splitting for HGN-TDBC system than HGN-PIC even though TDBC has lower oscillator strength than PIC. The trend in Rabi splitting is just reversed when the HGN surface is modified with negatively charged polymer, confirming the role of electrostatic interaction in influencing plasmon-exciton coupling strength.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/mMdIxtmqcL4/D0CP02380A

