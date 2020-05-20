mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
Agenparl

PROBING THE LIMITS OF LINKER SUBSTITUTION IN ALUMINUM MOFS THROUGH WATER VAPOR SORPTION STUDIES: MIXED-MOFS INSTEAD OF MIXED-LINKER CAU-23 AND MIL-160 MATERIALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01044H, Paper
Carsten Schlüsener, Dustin Nils Jordan, Mergime Xhinovci, Tobie J. Matemb Ma Ntep, Alexa Schmitz, Beatriz Giesen, Christoph Janiak
Only water vapor sorption isotherms were able to reveal the mixed-MOF instead of mixed-linker material formation of CAU-23 and MIL-160.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/-sSJ8xz7WpQ/D0DT01044H

