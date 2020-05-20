PROBING THE LIMITS OF LINKER SUBSTITUTION IN ALUMINUM MOFS THROUGH WATER VAPOR SORPTION STUDIES: MIXED-MOFS INSTEAD OF MIXED-LINKER CAU-23 AND MIL-160 MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01044H, Paper
Carsten Schlüsener, Dustin Nils Jordan, Mergime Xhinovci, Tobie J. Matemb Ma Ntep, Alexa Schmitz, Beatriz Giesen, Christoph Janiak
Only water vapor sorption isotherms were able to reveal the mixed-MOF instead of mixed-linker material formation of CAU-23 and MIL-160.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
