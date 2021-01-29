(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, ven 29 gennaio 2021

Probing mass loss from two mini-Neptunes orbiting a young solar analogue

Photoevaporative mass loss is key to sculpting the properties of short period transiting exoplanets, yet current models have large theoretical uncertainties and relatively few observational constraints. In particular, mass loss has never been conclusively observed around mini Neptunes (2-3 $R_E$), even though this regime is crucial for understanding the bimodal radius distribution observed by textit{Kepler}. The recently discovered transiting mini Neptunes TOI 1726.01 and 1726.02 are far and away the most promising targets for probing present-day mass loss. This pair orbits a nearby (22 pc) and young (400 Myr) solar analogue which is 50 times brighter than the Sun in X-rays, driving a strong outflow which should be detectable in Lyman alpha absorption.

We request 36 HST orbits to observe two UV transits of each planet with STIS/G140M. These observations will allow us to measure the size, shape, and kinematic structure of the exosphere, constrain the mass loss rate, and evaluate the magnitude of any visit-to-visit variability in the outflow structure. In addition, we will be able to test hydrodynamical models by comparing their predictions for the relative mass loss rates and exosphere geometries for the two planets to observations: a comparative approach that has hitherto been impossible.

