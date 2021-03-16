martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
PROANTHOCYANIDINS ISOLATED FROM THE LEAVES OF PHOTINIA × FRASERI BLOCK THE CELL CYCLE AND INDUCE APOPTOSIS BY INHIBITING TYROSINASE ACTIVITY IN MELANOMA CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 marzo 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00134E, Paper
Wei Song, Ya-Ying Zhao, Yuan-Jing Ren, Lu-Lu Liu, Shudong Wei, Hai-bo Yang
Tyrosinase is considered a molecular marker of melanoma, and few natural antitumor drugs targeting tyrosinase have been identified. In this study, proanthocyanidins（PAs）were isolated from the leaves of Photinia × fraseri…
