PROANTHOCYANIDINS ISOLATED FROM THE LEAVES OF PHOTINIA × FRASERI BLOCK THE CELL CYCLE AND INDUCE APOPTOSIS BY INHIBITING TYROSINASE ACTIVITY IN MELANOMA CELLS

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00134E, Paper

Wei Song, Ya-Ying Zhao, Yuan-Jing Ren, Lu-Lu Liu, Shudong Wei, Hai-bo Yang

Tyrosinase is considered a molecular marker of melanoma, and few natural antitumor drugs targeting tyrosinase have been identified. In this study, proanthocyanidins（PAs）were isolated from the leaves of Photinia × fraseri…

