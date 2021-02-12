PROACTIVE POLICING OPERATION THIS WEEKEND IN BRADFORD TO TACKLE ASB IN HOTSPOT AREAS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Friday 12 February, 2021

A proactive policing operation will be carried out this weekend to tackle anti-social behaviour in hotspot areas of Bradford.

The patrols this weekend will include use of special Trojan buses, where police officers in plain clothes ride along on bus services travelling through areas of the District where there have been repeated incidents of criminal and anti-social behavior.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, such as stone throwing, that affects bus services in Bradford are completely unacceptable and Bradford District Police remains committed to working closely alongside our partner agencies and the bus companies to keep public transport safe.

The operation will be supported by NPT teams, PCSOs, Special Constabulary and officers from the Operation Steerside team.

Inspector Nick Haigh, of Bradford District Police, said: “These kinds of attacks, which have also affected taxis and private hire vehicles, not only present obvious dangers to the drivers, passengers and other road users but also affect communities while buses are out of action and services that people rely on are reduced or suspended. “Tactics such as the use of the Trojan bus are used by police, especially when issues have been raised by local residents and the community. We will continue to work alongside our partner agencies to identify and target those hotspot areas to deter any further offences. We listen to all issues and concerns raised to us and will respond with positive and robust action to tackle the issues raised. “I would encourage any residents or our local community to come forward and speak to the police with any concerns or report any crime in your local area, so we can address it.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police via 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/proactive-policing-operation-weekend-bradford-tackle-asb-hotspot-areas