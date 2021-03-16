martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
Agenparl
PROACTIVE OPERATION IN LEEDS TARGETS DOMESTIC ABUSE SUSPECTS.

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 16 marzo 2021

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

A special operation targeting suspects wanted over domestic abuse incidents and other crimes in Leeds has seen nine people arrested.

Yesterday’s initiative involved around 40 staff and was aimed at giving a boost to the work officers in Leeds District carry out each day to track down those wanted for domestic abuse and serious acquisitive crime offences.

Offences that suspects were arrested on suspicion of included domestic assault, stalking and breach of restraining orders. Other offences included thefts and assault.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/proactive-operation-leeds-targets-domestic-abuse-suspects

