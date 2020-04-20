lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: ECONOMIA? BCE ACQUISTI BTP ITALIANI, NON MI FIDO Né DI…

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: SERVONO TITOLI COMUNI UE

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 APRIL 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: LITIGA E INSULTA MA COSA ASPETTA IL GOVERNO AD ALLONTANARE…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: BENE LEZIONI SULLA RAI, FINALMENTE CI HANNO ASCOLTATO

THE EU’S CORONA MARATHON: MOVING ON ALL TRACKS

FRANCESCO: RICOSTRUIAMO IL MONDO SENZA LASCIARE NESSUNO INDIETRO

DAL PAPA L’AUGURIO ALLE CHIESE D’ORIENTE PER LA PASQUA

POLITICA, CONTE: NO A GOVERNI TECNICI, DRAGHI PERSONA AUTOREVOLE

GIORNATA BAMBINI VITTIME DI ABUSI. METER: PEDOFILIA ONLINE IN AUMENTO

Agenparl

PRIVILEGE LOST

by Redazione05

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 20 aprile 2020

Cover

Privilege Lost

Who Leaves the Upper Middle Class and How They Fall

Jessi Streib

Reviews and Awards

“Streib has written a methodologically innovative study of a hugely important topic: downward mobility. Too often we think of mobility as people moving ‘up.’ Privilege Lost gives us a rich sense of what it means, instead, to ‘fall,’ and why far more Americans do than we imagine.” -Shamus Khan, Chair and Professor of Sociology, Columbia University

“In this ground-breaking book, Jessi Streib presents an incisive analysis of an often-overlooked aspect of class inequality-downward mobility. Through a novel use of existing interview transcripts, Privilege Lost gives us a new way of understanding how young people’s sense of themselves and the class position of their families shape life outcomes.” -Daniel Laurison, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Swarthmore College

Privilege Lost offers an in-depth examination of cultural factors that contribute to downward mobility among the relatively advantaged. It is a fascinating and important phenomenon that has received minimal empirical attention. The book contributes to contemporary research on culture and inequality, which has disproportionately focused on the reproduction of privilege, by illuminating cultural mechanisms that result in a failure to pass on privilege from one generation to the next.” -Lauren Rivera, Northwestern University

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/privilege-lost-9780190854058?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

ATTENTION: THE JAPANESE NATIONAL CENTRE FOR ISSN WILL PARTIALLY SUSPEND ITS SERVICES FROM APRIL 20, 2020

Redazione

SECOND COVID-19 TESTING LAB IS OPERATIONAL

Redazione

PRIVILEGE LOST

Redazione

MAPPING THE AFTERLIFE

Redazione

THE TRUSTED DOCTOR

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: FUTURE FUND

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More