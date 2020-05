(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, sab 02 maggio 2020

SPRINGFIELD – To help the public show appreciation to the trucking industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today it will be coordinating with groups that want to provide free food to truckers. Events that meet and follow specific safety requirements will be held at select IDOT weigh stations throughout the state.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21487