PRITZKER ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH MONTH SALES TOTALS FOR ADULT USE CANNABIS

mer 06 maggio 2020

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced preliminary numbers show statewide adult-use cannabis sales in April totaled $37,260,497.89. Dispensaries across the state sold 818,954 items over the 30-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $29,735,650.41, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $7,524,847.47. These figures do not include taxes collected. A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs.

