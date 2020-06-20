sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
PRITZKER ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES FASTTRACK CERTIFICATION OPTION FOR MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESSES IN CHICAGO AND COOK COUNTY AVAILABLE JULY 1

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, sab 20 giugno 2020
COOK COUNTY, IL – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) today announced a new expedited option for certification through the Business Enterprise Program (BEP) for small and medium sized minority-owned businesses. FastTrack certification will recognize certifications from both the City of Chicago and Cook County in compliance with Public Act 101-601 in an effort to expand opportunities for prospective State of Illinois (State) vendors.

