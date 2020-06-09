martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
PRITZKER ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES $11 MILLION IN GRANTS AWARDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH OF MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESSES ACROSS ILLINOIS

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, mar 09 giugno 2020
SPRINGFIELD-Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced that 32 minority-owned businesses and business incubators will receive a total of $11 million as part of the state’s Minority-Owned Business Capital and Infrastructure Program. These grants will equip minority-owned firms with resources to create jobs, build capacity, increase revenues, and revitalize properties in underserved communities.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21651

