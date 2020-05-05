(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mar 05 maggio 2020
CDC Guidelines
1. CDC Guidelines: Based on CDC recommendations, regions must experience a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and deaths on a 3-day rolling average. Regions with few COVID cases cannot exceed 15 new total cases or 5 new deaths on a 3-day rolling average. A region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day.
Priority Industries for Re-Opening
2. Priority Industries for Re-opening: Businesses in each region will re-open in phases.
Phase One
- Construction
- Manufacturing and wholesale supply chain
- Select retail using curbside pickup only
Phase Two
- Professional services
- Finance and insurance
- Retail
- Administrative support
- Real estate and rental leasing
Phase Three
- Restaurants and food service
- Hotels and accomodations
Phase Four
- Arts, entertainment and recreation
- Education
Business Precautions
3. Business Precautions: Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.
- Adjust workplace hours and shift design as necessary to reduce density in the workplace
- Enact social distancing protocols
- Restrict non-essential travel for employees
- Require all employees and customers to wear masks if in frequent contact with others
- Implement strict cleaning and sanitation standards
- Enact a continuous health screening process for individuals to enter the workplace
- Continue tracing, tracking and reporting of cases
- Develop liability processes
Health Care Capacity and Testing
4. Building Health Care Capacity: To maintain the phased re-opening plan, each region must have at least 30 percent total hospital beds and ICU beds available after elective surgeries resume. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of PPE stockpiled
5. Testing Regimen: Regions must implement a testing regimen that prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a symptomatic person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers. Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. Regions must maintain an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population and must fully advertise where and how people can get tested. The region must also use the collected data to track and trace the spread of the virus.
6. Tracing System: Regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region. The region must also monitor the regional infection rate throughout the re-opening plan.
7. Isolation Facilities: Regions must present plans to have rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and who cannot self-isolate
Regional Coordination
8. Regional Coordination: Regions must coordinate the re-opening of schools, transportation systems, testing and tracing with other surrounding regions
9. Re-imagining Tele-Medicine
10. Re-imagining Tele-Education
11. Regional Control Rooms: Each region must monitor businesses and regional indicators during the phased re-opening, including hospital capacity, rate of infection and PPE burn rate.
12. Protect and Respect Essential Workers: Regions must continue to ensure protections are in place for essential workers.
Map of the 10 regions of the state and a list of counties within each region.
Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/priority-industries-re-opening