(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 29 agosto 2020 A new study finds that people who have antibodies to the mosquito-borne Zika virus are more vulnerable to developing dengue disease. This immune interaction, called antibody-dependent enhancement, could complicate the search for a safe and effective vaccine that protects against Zika without also increasing the risk of dengue.

