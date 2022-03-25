(AGENPARL) – ven 25 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

03/25/2022 12:25 PM EDT

Today is a state holiday in Hawai’i commemorating the birthday of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaʻole Piʻikoi. As an adult, he was frequently called Ke Ali‘i Maka‘āinana (Prince of the People), for the services he gave to the Hawaiian people. Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana’ole*, often called simply Prince Kuhio, was born in Koloa, Kaua’i, Hawai’i, on […]