sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
Breaking News

COLOMBIA: I VESCOVI DENUNCIANO VIOLENZE E MINACCE CONTRO LEADER SOCIALI E POPOLI…

CRISI FILIERE AGRICOLE DA EMERGENZA COVID-19: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 9A COMMISSIONE

GIORNATA DELLA BIODIVERSITà: è TEMPO PER LA NATURA

EU DEVELOPMENT MINISTERS DISCUSS WAYS OF SUPPORTING PARTNER COUNTRIES IN THE PANDEMIC

THE GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK

FRAMEWORK FOR SOVEREIGN GREEN BONDS IN PLACE

EU HOME AFFAIRS MINISTERS DISCUSS OPENING OF THE EU’S INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL…

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO FRANCESCHINI IN 7A COMMISSIONE

FINNISH DPA IMPOSES ADMINISTRATIVE FINE FOR SEVERAL DEFICIENCIES IN PERSONAL DATA PROCESSING

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY: £10.9M FOR INTERNATIONAL CONSERVATION

Agenparl
Image default
Home » PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBáN TO NOMINATE BARNABáS VIRáG FOR POST OF DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF CENTRAL BANK

PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBáN TO NOMINATE BARNABáS VIRáG FOR POST OF DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF CENTRAL BANK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), ven 05 giugno 2020 Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will recommend the appointment of Barnabás Virág, Managing Director for Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis at the National Bank of Hungary, for the post of Deputy Governor of the central bank to President of the Republic János Áder, Bertalan Havasi, the Deputy State Secretary heading the Press Office of the Prime Minister informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/the-prime-minister/news/prime-minister-viktor-orban-to-nominate-barnabas-virag-for-post-of-deputy-governor-of-central-bank

Post collegati

PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBáN TO NOMINATE BARNABáS VIRáG FOR POST OF DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF CENTRAL BANK

Redazione

EU DEVELOPMENT MINISTERS DISCUSS WAYS OF SUPPORTING PARTNER COUNTRIES IN THE PANDEMIC

Redazione

HUNGARIAN-BELARUSIAN RELATIONS ARE NOT CLOSE ENOUGH

Redazione

UNRESTRICTED TRAVEL TO AUSTRIA, THE CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA FROM FRIDAY

Redazione

BRUSSELS NEWS PORTAL EUOBSERVER’S ARTICLE ‘ANTI-ROMA HATRED ON STREETS OF BUDAPEST’ IS BIASED

Redazione

QUESTIONNAIRE WILL FEATURE THIRTEEN QUESTIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More