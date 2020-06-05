PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBáN TO NOMINATE BARNABáS VIRáG FOR POST OF DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF CENTRAL BANK

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), ven 05 giugno 2020 Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will recommend the appointment of Barnabás Virág, Managing Director for Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis at the National Bank of Hungary, for the post of Deputy Governor of the central bank to President of the Republic János Áder, Bertalan Havasi, the Deputy State Secretary heading the Press Office of the Prime Minister informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

